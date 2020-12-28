Left Menu
Mumbai: Death toll in Lalbaug's cylinder blast incident rises to 10

The death toll in the cylinder blast incident that took place in Lalbaug area of Mumbai earlier this month rose to 10 on Monday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the cylinder blast incident that took place in Lalbaug area of Mumbai earlier this month rose to 10 on Monday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Dr. Vartak, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Masina Hospital said, "So far 3 people have lost their lives and the health of the other three is stable. A total of six people were admitted to our hospital that day."

An official from the KEM hospital said, "A total of 10 people were admitted to our hospital on the day of the incident. As of now, seven people have lost their lives and three people have been discharged." On December 6, 16 people were injured in the incident and were admitted to the Masina Hospital and KEM Hospital in Mumbai and Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital to meet the people who were injured in the cylinder blast.

On December 26, the death toll in the cylinder blast incident that occurred on December 6 in Mumbai's Lalbaug area had risen to nine. While interacting with the reporters, the Mumbai Fire Brigade department informed, "Fire took place on the 2nd floor of Sarabhai building (G+4) at Ganesh galli, Lalbaug area of Mumbai. We extinguished the fire on the same day." (ANI)

