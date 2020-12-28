Left Menu
Three traffic officers arrested for alleged corruption

The officers, who are employed by Emalahleni Municipality, were arrested on Monday morning when they reported for work in Witbank.

The RTMC said enforcement will be intensified ahead of and during the News Year’s Day long weekend. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Three traffic officers were arrested for alleged corruption and bribery during a joint operation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks in Mpumalanga.

"It is alleged that the officers - aged 59, 53 and 38 - accepted bribes from motorists instead of charging them for traffic violations. They are expected to appear in court later today," the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

The RTMC said enforcement will be intensified ahead of and during the News Year's Day long weekend.

"Officers are preparing themselves for increased traffic volumes expected at the end of the festive season holidays," the RTMC said.

