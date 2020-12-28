Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Medicinal Plants Board launches consortia for medicinal plants

The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) on Monday launched consortia for medicinal plants to deliberate on quality planting material, research and development, cultivation and trade of medicinal plants.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:31 IST
National Medicinal Plants Board launches consortia for medicinal plants
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) on Monday launched consortia for medicinal plants to deliberate on quality planting material, research and development, cultivation and trade of medicinal plants. According to the Ministry of AYUSH, the NMPB envisages the necessity of connectivity between stakeholders in the supply chain and value chain of medicinal plants.

"The NMPB consortia will address or deliberate (not limited to) on quality planting material, research and development, cultivation, trade of medicinal plants/market linkage etc," it said. To establish the linkage between the farmers and manufacturers, a 'seed to shelf' approach is being introduced, wherein, aspects related to quality planting materials (QPM), good agriculture practices (GAP's), good post harvest practices (GPHP's) would be addressed.

In the first phase, the NMPB consortia is proposed for medicinal plant species - Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), Pippali (Piper longum), Aonla (Phyllanthus emblica), Guggulu (Commiphora wightii), Satavari (Asparagus racemosus). "Registration link for NMPB Consortia is available on the website of NMPB wherein, eligible organisations viz, Farmers/ FPOs/ FPCs/QPM centres/ Seed banks/ Nurseries/ SHGs/ NGOs/ Traders/manufactures/Exporters/Pharma/Research institutes / Agriculture Universities can register to be part of consortia," the Ministry said. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

A man was arrested for allegedlyraping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular onlinedating app, police in Pune said on MondayAs per the victims complaint, the two met at arestaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consumealcohol, ...

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...

Health Ministry launches India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday inaugurated Indias first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine PCV in a bid to prevent about 67,800 child mortality under 5 years of age in India from pneumococcal diseases every year. The vaccine is deve...

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Russias Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media foreign agents on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020