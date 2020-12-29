Bogies of goods train derail in Odisha's Koraput
Four bogies of a goods train derailed near Jarti station in Koraput District of Odisha. The accident happened in the wee hours on Tuesday.ANI | Koraput (Odisha) | Updated: 29-12-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 13:00 IST
According to the East Coast Railway PRO Nirakar Das, the train was going to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.
However, restoration work is underway. (ANI)