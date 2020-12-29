Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates new facilities at CREST campus in Bengaluru

On the first day of his three-day visit to Karnataka, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) - Optics Fabrication Facility and Environmental Test Facility at CREST campus in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:27 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates new facilities at CREST campus in Bengaluru
Image source: @VPSecretariat. Image Credit: ANI

On the first day of his three-day visit to Karnataka, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) - Optics Fabrication Facility and Environmental Test Facility at CREST campus in Bengaluru. Naidu also interacted with the team at Himalayan Chandra Telescope in Ladakh through a remote link.

He was welcomed by the Governor of Karnataka, Vajubhai Vala, Home Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai and others earlier today at Bengaluru Airport. During his nine-day visit to three south Indian states, Naidu already visited Andhra Pradesh and after Karnataka he will be leaving for Tamil Nadu on December 31. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In pandemic, Fed showed its muscle in markets still matters

The U.S. Federal Reserves response to the coronavirus pandemic began on Feb. 28 with a 44-word statement of faith in the economy from Chair Jerome Powell, an old-school measure aimed at calming nosediving financial markets.Within weeks, tho...

UK flight suspension likely to be extended, says Aviation Minister

India is likely to extend the suspension of passenger flights to and from the United Kingdom to check the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Tuesday. The ministry had last week suspended all f...

FEATURE-'The sea is all we know': Thai villagers fight industrial zone

Even as a young girl, Khairiyah Ramanyah knew that the idyllic coast she lived on in southeast Thailand was increasingly at risk from development that threatened her fishing community.Khairiyah, 18, is now something of a local hero having l...

Re-invent the audio entertainment experience with the new advanced Philips Audio range of products

Announces new tower speakers SPA1140 and SPA1100 with 2.0 Channel Stereo Introduces TAE1205BK In-ear wireless headphones with 7 hours of playtime and IPX4 design Launches BT2003GY and TAS1505BK in the Bluetooth speaker category NEW DELHI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020