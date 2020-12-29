Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi, Adityanath govts on payrolls of corporate houses: SP leader

But instead of putting such people in jail, the government is getting prepared a list of farmers taking part in protests against the three controversial laws, Chaudhary claimed.The SP leader charged that the government was bent upon handing over farming to corporate houses and the new laws were been brought with this intention.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 29-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 20:23 IST
Modi, Adityanath govts on payrolls of corporate houses: SP leader
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary on Tuesday alleged that the governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were on the payrolls of big corporate houses. The Samajwadi Party leader made the allegation at a farmers' meeting in Beruar Bari village. He did not offer any evidence to back the charge.

He claimed that the Centre did not have the "courage" to give in writing that legal status for MSP and repeal of the new farm laws will discussed at its next meeting with farmers' organisations. This, he alleged, was because the government is on the payrolls of corporate houses.

Chaudhary alleged that with the blessings of government some people have fled the country after looting banks. ''But instead of putting such people in jail, the government is getting prepared a list of farmers taking part in protests against the three controversial laws,'' Chaudhary claimed.

The SP leader charged that the government was bent upon handing over farming to corporate houses and the new laws were been brought with this intention. Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are camping at Delhi's borders over the three agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September.

Farmer unions claim that the laws will lead to the weakening of the minimum support price (MSP) system and throw farmers at the mercy of corporate houses. The Modi government, however, says that MSP will continue and farmers are only being given more options to sell their crops.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's top court rules Kavala's rights not violated -Anadolu

Turkeys top court on Tuesday ruled that high-profile philanthropist Osman Kavalas detention had not violated his right to liberty and security after he spent more than three years in jail without a conviction.Kavala, 63, was remanded earlie...

Cattle dragged in river waters in Telangana; Inquiry ordered

In an incident of animal cruelty, several heads of cattle were dragged through Krishna river waters in Telangana by some people onboard a coracle reportedly to cut short distance in travelling by road, prompting officials to order an inquir...

JSPL receives 'regular rail supplier' status from Indian Railways

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL on Tuesday said it has received the regular rail supplier status from the Indian Railways. In a statement, JSPL said it has become the first private company in India to be awarded the regular supplier status ...

Yearender 2020: Health diplomacy dominates India's foreign policy amidst Covid-19

By Vishu Adhana When 2020 began, no one might have envisaged that it will be marred by unprecedented health crises that will bring the world to a standstill, overwhelm the health care systems, and lead to the suspension of cross-border trav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020