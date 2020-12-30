Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arms, ammunition seized from village along LoC in J-K's Poonch

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army have recovered arms, ammunition and explosive materials from a terrorist hideout in Dabbi village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Wednesday.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:49 IST
Arms, ammunition seized from village along LoC in J-K's Poonch
The arms and ammunition were kept there by terrorist handlers from Pakistan and have been recovered on the disclosure of three terror associates arrested on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army have recovered arms, ammunition and explosive materials from a terrorist hideout in Dabbi village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Wednesday. Two pistols, 70 pistol rounds and two grenades kept in bushes, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral said.

The arms and ammunition were kept there by terrorist handlers from Pakistan and have been recovered on the disclosure of three terror associates arrested on Sunday. "During questioning of arrested terror associate Yaseen Khan, some vital clues on his confession were developed after which a team of police headed by Sub Divisional Police Officer Mendhar Zaheer Jafri along with army rushed launched an operation in the area of Dabbi and recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition kept in a polythene bag in bushes," he said.

"Two pistols, 70 bullets and two grenades have been recovered so far and more searches are going on," the SSP added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prior permission mandatory for events on New Year's Eve in Kangra: DC

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati on Wednesday said social gatherings on New Years Eve in the district have been limited to a maximum of 50 people to control the spread of COVID-19. In addition, according to the Disaster Man...

PHDCCI urges govt to extend quality control order for steel, steel products by 11 months

Industry body PHD Chamber on Wednesday urged the government to extend the Steel and Steel Products Quality Control Order QCO issued in July this year by another 11 months. As per the order issued by the Ministry of Steel on July 17, 2020, f...

Under pressure to repay loans from MFIs, women compromised their chastity in Assam: Sarma

The Assam government on Wednesday said in the assembly that many women have compromised their chastity after failing to repay their loans taken from micro finance institutions MFIs in the state. Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said tha...

MHA declares Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for another 6 months

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Wednesday further extended the operation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act AFSPA in Nagaland for six more months while declaring the state as disturbed area, according to a government notification. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020