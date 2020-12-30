Left Menu
Classes for 10th, 12th to resume in Karnataka from Jan 1 amid COVID-19

Classes for standard 10th and 12th will start from January 1 with all COVID-19 protocols in place, said Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Classes for standard 10th and 12th will start from January 1 with all COVID-19 protocols in place, said Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar. Schools and educational institutes across the country were closed since March due to COVID-19 outbreak. Recently, the Central government has allowed the opening of schools with restrictions.

The minister inspected preparations of schools ahead of reopening. It will be for the first the offline classes will begin in Karnataka after March. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 973 new COVID-19 cases, 1,217 discharges and 7 deaths, according to the state government.

The total cases in the state reached 9,18,544 including 8,94,834 discharges while the death toll mounted to 12,081. (ANI)

