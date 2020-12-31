Left Menu
Drones, 30,000 cops, Sec 144: Security tightened in Mumbai ahead of New Year

About 30,000 personnel of the Mumbai Police and several drones will be on duty this New Year to ensure that Mumbaikars follow COVID-19 guidelines in light of the lockdown that is in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:45 IST
S Chaitanya, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

About 30,000 personnel of the Mumbai Police and several drones will be on duty this New Year to ensure that Mumbaikars follow COVID-19 guidelines in light of the lockdown that is in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to S Chaitanya, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police, the night curfew will remain in place from 11 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1, along with Section 144.

"Night curfew to remain in place from 11 pm today to 6 am tomorrow. Section 144 to remain imposed prohibiting the gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties will be allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops, or boats," Chaitanya told ANI. The night curfew was imposed in light of the new strain of the coronavirus that was found in the UK.

Chaitanya further informed that people would be allowed to celebrate till 11 pm, but after that strict action would be taken against violators under section 188. "We are well prepared and alert. The total strength of the force is about 50,000 and out of that, 30,000 personnel will be on the ground on New Year. Police officers will be on static deployment and on patrol," he said, adding that barricades will also be put in place.

"The police are also on high alert for terrorist activities. The Bombay Police Dog Squad will check sensitive places. The Crime Branch, Anti-narcotic cell, Anti-eve teasing squads will also be alert," he said. Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra cabinet minister and Mumbai guardian minister Aslam Sheikh instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police to stay vigilant and implement COVID-19 related guidelines and restrictions strictly on New Year eve.

There are currently 54,206 active cases in Maharashtra. As many as 18,24,934 people have recovered while 49,463 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

