Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now, U'khand Forest Dept to translocate tiger to Rajaji reserve

The challenge for the expert team deputed for the translocation exercise is to ensure that the tiger being relocated does not own a territory of its own, Uttarakhand Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Wildlife Vinod Kumar Singhal said.Younger tigers aged three or four, which do not own a territory of their own are preferred for translocation as relocating a tiger which owns a territory leads to fresh territorial fights among the new contenders, often resulting in the killing of young cubs and also sometimes in the death of the physically weaker one.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:31 IST
Now, U'khand Forest Dept to translocate tiger to Rajaji reserve
Representative image. Image Credit: Facebook (Uttarakhand Forest Department)

The Uttarakhand Forest Department which translocated a tigress from the Corbett to Rajaji Tiger Reserve now faces a more challenging task of relocating to the park a tiger as her potential mate. The challenge for the expert team deputed for the translocation exercise is to ensure that the tiger being relocated does not own a territory of its own, Uttarakhand Principal Chief Conservator of Forests ( Wildlife) Vinod Kumar Singhal said.

Younger tigers aged three or four, which do not own a territory of their own are preferred for translocation as relocating a tiger which owns a territory leads to fresh territorial fights among the new contenders, often resulting in the killing of young cubs and also sometimes in the death of the physically weaker one. ''The job of relocating a tiger is much more challenging and complicated than relocating a tigress,'' Singhal said.

Finding out whether or not a tiger rules over a territory is where all the challenge lies, he says. It is better not to disturb a tiger who owns a territory of its own because removing it to a new location gives rise to new conflicts in the territory vacated by it.

The new contenders fight for ownership of the vacated territory and often kill the cubs of tigresses whom they choose as their mates, Singhal explains. Tigers claim a territory after proving their superiority in terms of physical strength over the rest of the tigers inhabiting it which also gives them their exclusive right over the tigresses living in that territory as their mates.

Once a tiger has claimed a territory it is at liberty to choose its mate there for the purpose of procreation. It kills the cubs of the tigress it chooses as its mate and protects it from other potential contenders.

Considering the complex nature of the job of selecting a tiger who is 100 per cent fit for relocation, the selection team has been provided all resources that it may require and a flexible timeframe for the job, Singhal said. The selection team comprising scientists of the Wildlife Institute of India, experts from the National Tiger Conservation Authority and senior officials of the Corbett Tiger Reserve have begun their quest on Corbett's landscape for a tiger suitable for relocation to Rajaji Tiger Reserve, he said.

In Uttarakhand's first successful attempt at tiger translocation, a tigress was translocated on December 24 from the Bijrani range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve to boost the tiger population in the western part of the reserve.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-EM currencies, stocks set to end 2020 on high note

Emerging-market currencies and stocks were set on Thursday for their best year since 2017, boosted by a sliding dollar and the prospect of a global recovery next year, propelled by COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and more economic stimulus.The MS...

Airbus says U.S. tariffs counterproductive, Europe should respond

The U.S. decision to expand tariffs against the European Union to components for aircraft made in the United States would harm its own workers and consumers and Europe should respond appropriately, Airbus said on Thursday.USTRs expansion of...

PM Modi virtually lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot through a video conference today. Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Governor Gujarat Acharaya Devvrat, Chief Minister Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani were present on...

Intense cold wave to hit North India from Jan 7: IMD

Cold wave in North India will continue till January 2 and it will get intense from next week, said the India Meteorological Department IMD on Thursday. The weather department also predicted light rain in eastern Rajasthan, Delhi, western Ut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020