TRIFED ties up with DAY-NRLM to undertake economic support programmes

As a part of its mission to improve the livelihoods of the tribals (both forest dwellers and artisans) and work towards tribal empowerment, TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs is exploring convergences and partnerships with like-minded organisations to create synergies together. In this regard, TRIFED has tied up with Deen Dayal Antyodaya- National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) to undertake economic support programmes that will help boost livelihoods especially that of the SHG women, including those from tribal populations of the country.

TRIFED and DAY-NRLM, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to cement this collaborative and co-operative effort. The MoU was signed by Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED and Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary of Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD).

Speaking about the significance of this agreement and the pivotal role it will play in enhancing livelihoods, Shri Pravir Krishna added, "TRIFED has been actively working on convergences with various ministries and organisations in the areas of Skill Development and Tribal Livelihoods. This collaboration will help us get together and work for the two marginalized sections of society – tribal people and women."

Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha said, "I am very happy that our two organisations will be cooperating to benefit and improve the livelihoods of these sections of our society."

The two organizations have agreed to work together in synergizing various programmes and schemes that are being implemented already by both to achieve the common goal of enhancing the livelihoods of the marginalized sections of society that they are working with - tribal beneficiaries and women, in our country. During the meeting, the scope of work was also discussed and detailed post the signing. The scope of work outlined two broad areas:

Minor Forest Produce:

It has been agreed to establish market operatives synergy between the State Implementing Agencies that are implementing MSP for MFP and the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) to protect tribal gatherers against unfair practices of middlemen. The SRLMs will also participate in the implementation of the Van Dhan Yojana, with adequate technical and other support from TRIFED. NRLM through its SRLMs will support the establishment of Van Dhan Kendras for creating a sustainable model and help facilitate establishing a viable enterprise. The two organisations also have agreed to work together for the development of common facilities centres like warehouses for storage, primary processing of agricultural, horticultural and Minor Forest Produces (MFPs) under MGNREGA and other similar schemes.

Handloom/ Handicrafts:

TRIFED will empanel the SHGs or FPOs with majority tribal members (as identified by NRLM) and will enable the sale of their products through both its online and offline network. In case needed, these SHGs or FPOs will also be provided adequate training and capacity building programmes which will enable them to produce better products – handloom/ handicrafts or processing of packed food/ organic products. In addition to these aspects, the organisations will identify other areas of cooperation for the benefit of tribal SHG members.

Other than this, many convergences with various Ministries and Departments and expert institutions such as Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), DMF, ICAR Ministry of AYUSH are being planned and initiated with the aim of improving sustainable livelihoods and income opportunities for these tribals. The scope of convergences will range across different aspects of development.

With the successful implementation of this collaboration and many more upcoming convergences, TRIFEDhopes to help in generating income and livelihoods for these people and ultimately help in a complete transformation of tribal lives and livelihoods across the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)