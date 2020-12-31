Fitment of FASTag mandated with effect from 1 Jan 2021

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has mandated fitment of FASTag with effect from 1st January 2021, in M and N categories of motor vehicles sold before 1st December 2017. Category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. Category 'N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods. It is clarified that this Central Motor Vehicle Rule stands in force as it is.

However, at hybrid lanes of fee plazas on National Highways, fee payment can be made through FASTag as well as in cash mode till 15th February 2021. Moreover, in FASTag lanes of fee plazas, payment of fees will continue to be through FASTag only.

The Ministry has clarified that it is committed to the implementation of 100% E-tolling at fee plazas from 1st January 2021 onwards, mandated under CMV Rules, as amended.

(With Inputs from PIB)