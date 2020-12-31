Govt to establish permanent exhibition centres in MSME-Development Institutes

The government is planning to establish permanent exhibition centres in the premises of MSME-Development Institutes for wider market accessibility in consultation with India Trade Promotion Organization. In its year-end review, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Ministry also informed that a geo-tagging portal -- ''http://www.geotag.kvic.gov.in/'' has been prepared and is being put into operation. ''All the micro-enterprises set up under PMEGP will be geo-mapped, facilitating easy location and monitoring of units,'' the MSME Ministry said. Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is a major credit-linked subsidy programme aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector by assisting traditional artisans and unemployed youth in rural as well as urban areas. Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is the nodal agency for its implementation at the national level. At the state/district level, state offices of KVIC, Coir Board, KVIBs and District Industry Centres are the implementing agencies. PMEGP was launched in 2008-09. About 6.25 lakh micro enterprises have been assisted with a margin money subsidy of Rs 14,500 crore providing employment to an estimated 53 lakh persons since inception till September 30, 2020. ''About 80 per cent of the units assisted are in rural areas and about 50 per cent units are owned by SC, ST and women categories

''During the period January 2020 to 30 November 2020, 60,211 micro enterprises have been assisted with margin money subsidy of Rs 1,743.84 crore generating employment for about 4.81 lakh persons,'' the ministry said.