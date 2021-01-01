IndiGo claims servers hacked in December; internal docs may get uploaded on public platforms

IndiGo airlines on Thursday said that some of its servers were hacked earlier in the month of December and hackers might upload some internal documents on public platforms. "We would like to make this disclosure that some of our servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier this month. We were able to restore our systems in a very short span of time with minimal impact," said the airlines in an official statement.

Airlines said that there were some segments of data servers that were breached, and therefore "there is a possibility that some internal documents of the company may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms." "We realise the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail," it added. (ANI)