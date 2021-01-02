Left Menu
LeT associate held in J-K's Awantipora, incriminating materials recovered

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 08:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The security forces arrested an associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating materials including explosive substance, from his possession in Awantipora of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday. The police in a statement said that the arrested associate of LeT outfit has been identified as Aqif Ahmad Teli, a resident of Cherso, Awantipora.

Teli was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists as well as in transporting of arms, ammunition and explosive materials of the terrorists in the Awantipora and Tral areas in Pulwama district, the police said. "The arrested person has been in touch with Lasker commanders and is involved in recruiting local youth in terror ranks and distribution of terror money. The bank transactions of the arrested terror associate is also being investigated," police said.

A case has been registered against the said terror associate in Police Station Awantipora under relevant sections of the law, police said. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

