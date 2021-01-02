Left Menu
Senior Congress leader Buta Singh passes away at 86

Senior Rajasthan Congress leader and former MP from Jalore, Buta Singh passed away on Saturday aged 86.

Senior Rajasthan Congress leader and former MP from Jalore -- Buta Singh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Rajasthan Congress leader and former MP from Jalore, Buta Singh passed away on Saturday aged 86. The leader's son, Arvinder Singh Lovely Sidhu took to Facebook to inform about his father's passing.

"My father, Buta Singh passed away today morning. May Waheguru bless his soul," his post read (roughly translated from Hindi). Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief at the demise of the Congress leader and extended condolences to his family.

"Sad to learn about the demise of a former union minister, senior Congress leader and former MP from Rajasthan, Shri Buta Singh ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this difficult time, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot wrote on Twitter. A four-time MP from Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency, Buta Singh served as Home Minister of India in the Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989, and National President of Scheduled Caste Commission. (ANI)

