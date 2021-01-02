Left Menu
Uttarakhand CM, who had tested COVID positive, discharged from Delhi's AIIMS

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday has been discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital here, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 14:11 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday has been discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital here, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Rawat will rest in isolation for a few days at his residence in Delhi, the CMO added.

As per his physician Dr NS Bisht, Rawat was shifted to Delhi's AIIMS from Uttarakhand's Doon Hospital on December 28. Bisht had earlier said that the Chief Minister was shifted to AIIMS for further examination and testing after the infection was detected in his chest. Rawat had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on December 18 following which he went into home isolation. But he was admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun on December 27 after he complained of mild fever. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

