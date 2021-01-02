Left Menu
NDRF deploys 60 personnel to contain Dzuko wildfire at Manipur-Nagaland border

Sixty personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed on Saturday at the wildfire site at Dzuko valley which lies on the Manipur-Nagaland border, according to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

ANI | Manipur | Updated: 02-01-2021 14:35 IST
NDRF personnel deployed to fight wildfire at Dzuko valley. Image Credit: ANI

Sixty personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed on Saturday at the wildfire site at Dzuko valley which lies on the Manipur-Nagaland border, according to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. "The @NDRFHQ has now deployed 60 personnel at the wildfire site at Dzuko valley. Also, 2 helicopters equipped with Bambi bucket have been deployed to fight the wildfire. Thanks to the men of action Shri. Amit shah Ji and Shri. Dr. Jitendra Singh Ji for their prompt intervention," he tweeted.

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday had assured of assistance to Singh in containing the wildfire. Director-General of NDRF Satya Pradhan updated that teamwork of all the agencies along with support from the Centre and the state government helped in fighting the wildfire.

The Indian Air Force has also played its part by engaging Mi-17V5 helicopters equipped with Bambi buckets to tame the massive wildfire at Dzuko valley. This valley is located at the state borders of Manipur and Nagaland and is a popular tourist spot. The wildfire is causing harm to its natural environment. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

