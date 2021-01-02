UK returnees to be tested for COVID on arrival between Jan 8 and Jan 30

All passengers coming from the UK between January 8 and January 30 would be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned, the health ministry said in a standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on Saturday. All the passengers coming from the UK during the intervening period from January 8 to 30, 2021 shall be subjected to self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned (port of entry).

All passengers should submit self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel. All the passengers arriving from the UK should be carrying a negative RT-PCR Test report for which test should be conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The same also shall be uploaded on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in).

In-flight announcements must also be made explaining the relevant information to the passengers. Relevant information in this regard shall be prominently displayed in the arrival area and waiting area of the airports of arrival. Adequate arrangements for passengers waiting for their RT-PCR test as well as test results duly following effective isolation may also be made at the airports in conjunction with the airport authorities.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will issue necessary permission for a limited number of flight operations between India and UK (as per the directions from the Ministry of Civil Aviation), to the eligible airlines. DGCA would ensure adequate spacing between flights scheduled to arrive at Indian airports to avoid any crowding during the testing protocol.

DGCA will also strictly monitor that the airlines do not allow any passengers to travel from the UK to India through a transit airport of the third country, to ensure there are no omissions in the monitoring of those passengers. All international travellers as described in the scope above will be required to declare asper existing procedure, their travel history (of past 14 days) and fill up the Self Declaration Form to be screened for COVID-19

A new variant of SARS- CoV 2 virus [Variant Under Investigation (VUI)-20212/01] has been reported by the Government of United Kingdom (UK) to World Health Organization (WHO), the Health Ministry stated. Between 22 and 29 December 2020, a total of 23 countries (including the United Kingdom) have officially reported the UK variant (SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01) with 151 cases. (ANI)

