8 civilians injured in J-K's Pulwama grenade attack

As many as 8 civilians were injured on Saturday after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces at the Tral bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:23 IST
Visuals from the site of the attack. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 8 civilians were injured on Saturday after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces at the Tral bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to an official release, the preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists hurled a grenade at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) vehicle, however, it missed the intended target and exploded on road.

"In this incident, eight civilians received splinter injuries and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries," the release said. Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. An investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

The area has been cordoned and a search operation is underway. (ANI)

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

