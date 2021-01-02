8 civilians injured in J-K's Pulwama grenade attack

As many as 8 civilians were injured on Saturday after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces at the Tral bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to an official release, the preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists hurled a grenade at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) vehicle, however, it missed the intended target and exploded on road.

"In this incident, eight civilians received splinter injuries and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries," the release said. Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. An investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

The area has been cordoned and a search operation is underway. (ANI)