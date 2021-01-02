Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: 3 held by NCB, drugs seized

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested 3 people of an interstate drug network and seized 100 gm of Mephedrone (MD) from their possession. The mastermind of the network is still on the run.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 18:33 IST
Mumbai: 3 held by NCB, drugs seized
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested 3 people of an interstate drug network and seized 100 gm of Mephedrone (MD) from their possession. The mastermind of the network is still on the run. "On the basis of intelligence input, NCB Mumbai conducted a search at various locations since the eve of New year onwards and seized 100 gm Mephedrone and 1.034 kg of psychotropic medicines from 4 drug peddlers. These drug peddlers have been active in areas Kurla, Andheri, Versova and Navi Mumbai suburbs for a long time," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, Mumbai.

"Mephedrone is a synthetic psychoactive drug of amphetamine. It is also known as M-cat, Meow Meow or white magic and usually used as party and play drugs. These 4 peddlers are part of an interstate drug network. Further searches are underway to trace and nab the masterminds," added Wankhede. As per reports, NCB is on a search of Anwar Shaikh alias Karim Lala, an alleged mastermind of this drug module.

"Karim Lala is a history-sheeter and has been active since last 5-6 years. Inspired by the underworld dons, Lala has a large network of 50-60 drug peddlers. He looks after the supply of MD to all struggling actors in Bollywood and other personalities in Mumbai. He is absconding and wanted by other state police too," claimed NCB. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida Police starts campaign to check forced child begging, send kids to schools

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has launched a campaign to check forced child begging and send the rescued children, who have lost their way out of education for myriad reasons, back to classrooms, officials said on Saturday. The police would...

Odisha reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, four more fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,30,117 on Saturday as 251 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,880, a health department official said. Of the fresh cases, 148 were reporte...

Sara Ali Khan kick-starts New Year with brother Ibrahim, friends

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, kick-started her New Year on Saturday by sharing happy pictures of herself with younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and some other close friends. The Coolie No. 1 star rang into the New Year with brother Ibrahi...

Dummy incidents created in dry run to test preparedness for adverse events

As part of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccination, conducted at 39 locations in all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, health authorities created some dummy incidents to test the preparedness for adverse events following immunization...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021