After Sabarmati, seaplane services from Delhi's Yamuna riverfront on the cards

On the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat, the Yamuna riverfront here in Delhi is likely to begin seaplane services soon, officials said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:12 IST
After Sabarmati, seaplane services from Delhi's Yamuna riverfront on the cards
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj

The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has sought information in detail from interested companies on the subject. The Ministry said the services of seaplane will be added to the nearby states of Delhi. According to Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL), Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Tehri and Srinagar in Uttarakhand can be included in the seaplane route.

"SDCL is desirous of associating with companies in the aviation sector (applicants) having experience of operating aircraft on a commercial basis. SDCL plans to form SPVs with such companies to jointly identify hubs / origins-destinations, procure all clearances and approvals, develop land-side facilities/waterfront facilities, procure/lease seaplanes and develop and operate seaplane and facilities on the commercially and financially viable basis," Shipping and Waterways Ministry said. As of now, the Ministry has suggested Delhi be made a hub for the seaplane services which will connect Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chandigarh from three states/UT. It will further connect from Srinagar in (UK) to Kedarnath/Badrinath and from Chandigarh to part of Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh and some places in Punjab.

"To start with through this SPV, SDCL intends to commence commercial operations on the following hubs and spokes subject to the technical and financial feasibility of the routes (O-D pairs)," the Shipping and Waterways Ministry said.The Ministry further said that these above routes may be part of the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. (ANI)

