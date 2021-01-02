People not going to be deterred by such acts: Jitendra Singh on goldsmith's killing in J-K

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday condemned the killing of goldsmith in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the common people are not going to be deterred by such acts. "It is unfortunate, he lived in Jammu and Kashmir for years and had no connection with any political party or organisation. Common people are not going to be deterred by such acts," Singh told ANI on being asked about the killing of a goldsmith in Srinagar who got his domicile certificate recently.

A shopkeeper was shot dead by terrorists at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir police said. "Preliminary probe revealed that terrorists had fired upon a goldsmith, Satpal Nichal, in Saraibala, Srinagar. He has received gunshot injuries in this incident and was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries," police said. (ANI)