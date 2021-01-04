Left Menu
Leopard entangled in wire mesh rescued, taken to Darjeeling's PNHZP for treatment

A leopard that got entangled in a wire in Margarets Hope Tea Garden was rescued and taken to Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP), Darjeeling in West Bengal for further treatment, said a forest official on Sunday.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-01-2021 08:33 IST
The leopard was rescued by forest officials in West Bengal's Darjeeling. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A leopard that got entangled in a wire mesh in Margarets Hope Tea Garden was rescued and taken to Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP), Darjeeling in West Bengal for further treatment, said a forest official on Sunday. J Fareed Sekh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kurseong forest division in a statement said that one leopard got entangled in a wire in Naya Gaon, Margaret's Hope Tea Garden.

"On receipt of information from the public, the forest staff from Senchal West Range immediately responded and reached the spot and assessed the situation. The tranquillisation team from Sukna and the veterinary team from the PNHZP were mobilized for the rescue," he said. "A safety perimeter was established with nylon nets and tranquillisation was done. The operation was completed successfully by 3:30 PM and the leopard was taken to the PNHZP for further treatment," he added. (ANI)

