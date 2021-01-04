Urdu Bulletin: COVID-19 vaccines, farmers protest dominate page one

The approval for coronavirus vaccines, continued farmers protest during the rains have been covered prominently in today's editions of various Urdu publications. Most newspapers have carried reports that two vaccines of Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have been granted permission for the restricted use of COVID-19 vaccine.

Interestingly, most publications have continued with the coverage of farmers agitation during heavy overnight rains in the national capital region. Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with "COVID-19 vaccines granted approval" on its page one. It reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness over the approval of the two vaccines.

The publication also highlights the Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor's criticism of the approval to the COVID-19 vaccine who had termed it as "hasty and unsafe". The publication also reported the roof collapse at Ghaziabad crematorium which claimed many lives.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper leads with two COVID-19 vaccines being granted permission for emergency use. It says that the Drugs Controller General of India has granted approval to the two vaccines. The publication also highlighted "rains fail to shatter farmers courage" in its continued coverage of the ongoing agitation against the Central farm laws, despite rains and cold weather.

The Inquilab: The publication leads with farmers' condition during the rainy night. In its detailed report, it also uses photographs displaying their plight in the turbulent weather. Interestingly, it carries a four-column standalone photograph of Kashmir displaying the overnight snowfall in the Valley. (ANI)