7th round of talks with 41 Farmers’ Unions held at Vigyan Bhawan

Union Minister for Agriculture Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Shri Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Som Prakash participated in the 7th round of talks with the representatives of 41 Farmers' Unions at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today. At the outset of the meeting, a two-minute silence was observed for those who had lost their lives during the agitation.

Shri Tomar said that keeping in mind the discussions during the previous meeting the government is committed to finding solutions on farmers issues with an open mind. Both sides need to take steps forward to find a solution.

The Minister said that keeping in mind the welfare of the farmers' talks regarding Farm Acts will be held with all farmers Unions representatives from different States. Shri Tomar also said that clause-wise discussion on Farm Acts can be carried forward to resolve contentious issues.

In today's meeting, both sides expressed their opinions and have decided to meet again on 8th January 2021.

