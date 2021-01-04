Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't awake someone who pretends to sleep: Patel on farm stir

Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Monday said farmers staging protest on Delhi borders against the Centres new agri laws have rejected pleas to end their stir as they are enacting a drama to sleep and it is not possible to awake such persons.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:05 IST
Can't awake someone who pretends to sleep: Patel on farm stir
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@KamalPatelBJP)

Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Monday said farmers staging a protest on Delhi borders against the Centre's new Agri laws have rejected pleas to end their stir as they are ''enacting a drama to sleep'' and it is not possible to ''awake'' such persons. Patel's comments came in the backdrop of the agitating farmers ignoring repeated pleas by the Centre to end theirs over a month-long stir and on a day when another round of talks between the two sides ended inconclusively in New Delhi.

''They (agitators) are not listening to us as we can awake a person who is actually sleeping, but not the one who is enacting a drama to sleep, he told reporters. The minister was asked about the reasons behind farmers staging protests despite severe cold and rains, and no outcome in talks with the central government on the issue of the new agriculture laws.

The senior BJP leader claimed that most farmers in the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the three new agri-marketing laws, which are being opposed by a section of cultivators. Patel insisted that with the implementation of the new laws, farmers will get liberated from the clutches of middlemen and their income will also increase as they will get better prices for their crops.

Targeting the Congress, Patel said ''Farmers are being misled on a false premise that through these new laws, the agriculture sector will be handed over to industrialists. He said for encouraging an agri-based economy, 626 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) will be constituted in the state.

FPO is a group of farmers that runs several commercial agriculture activities along with producing crops.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Have nothing to hide, truth will prevail: Vadra after IT dept records his statement in property case

After Income Tax Department recorded his statement in connection with Benami property case, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that he has nothing to hide and the truth will prevail. There...

JK govt seeks detailed report on development of border tourism in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed officials to prepare a detailed project report for the development of tourism along the International Border IB in Jammu district, officials said. Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha,...

2 BJP leaders attacked in separate places of poll-bound Bengal

Two BJP leaders, including a member of its state committee, were attacked allegedly by goons of the Trinamool Congress in separate parts of poll-bound West Bengal, police officials said on Monday. Gunmen fired at the car of the BJPs state c...

Germany mulls delaying second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Denmark approves delay

Germany was weighing on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark appro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021