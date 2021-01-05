Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF hands over 9 Bangladeshi nationals to Dhaka authorities

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, while they were trying to cross the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday. However, BSF handed over the individuals to Bangladesh authorities as a gesture of goodwill.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:55 IST
BSF hands over 9 Bangladeshi nationals to Dhaka authorities
BSF troops handing over 9 Bangladeshi nationals to Bengladesh authorities on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, while they were trying to cross the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday. However, BSF handed over the individuals to Bangladesh authorities as a gesture of goodwill. The BSF in a statement said that the jawans posted at the border outpost Kumari received specific input from the force's intelligence branch regarding illegal migration from Bangladesh. Around 3 am, the vigilant troops observed suspicious movement and found nine Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross into India.

BSF Jawans questioned the Bangladeshi nationals at border outpost Kumari and their identities were revealed. According to the BSF, the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals identified themselves as Taniya Khatoon (25), Moni Rani Nath (28), Rashi Nani Nath (8), Nilu Haldar (20), Purnima Sarkar (16), Anjali Rani Nath (50), Ruma Gazi (27), Md Bilal (8) and Paritosh Rai (25).

Nilu Haldar who was one of the apprehended persons in her statement to the BSF said she was trying to enter India for the first time in order to marry Paritosh Rai who had been living here for over a decade. "Purnima Sarkar said that she was also coming to India to marry the son of her maternal aunt. Taniya Khatoon said she wanted to look for labour in Mumbai while Moni Rani Nath claimed she was on her way to meet her parents who live in West Bengal's Chatra. Similarly, Anjali Rani Nath was trying to enter India to meet her daughter who lives in Bengal and Ruma Gazi was on her way to meet her husband in Karnataka," BSF said.

According to BSF, the Bangladeshi nationals said they were entering India with the help of an Indian named Ravi who hails from Bangaon in West Bengal. BSF personnel recovered three mobile phones and 1,430 Bangladeshi Taka from the nine individuals who were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul ruled out of remaining two Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the ...

Moderna to produce at least 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.Moderna, Inc. Nasdaq MRNA, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger...

Al-Attiyah wins Dakar Rally stage 2 and takes overall lead

Nasser Al-Attiyah won the second stage of the Dakar Rally as the leaders took on a familiar look. Al-Attiyah, who started 10th on the 457-kilometer 284-mile sandy special in southern Saudi Arabia from Bisha to Wadi ad-Dawasir, took over the...

Ind-Aus Test series: K L Rahul out with sprained left wrist

India batsman K L Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia after sustaining a wrist injury during training in Melbourne, the BCCI said on Tuesday. Rahul had not played any match of the ongoing series in wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021