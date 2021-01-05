Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Kochi - Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline to the nation via video conferencing on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:56 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Kochi - Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline to the nation via video conferencing on Tuesday. According to a release of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline at 11 am today. The event will mark an important milestone towards the creation of 'One Nation One Gas Grid'.

Prime Minister Modi has said that the " futuristic project will positively impact many people." "Tomorrow, 5th January is a landmark day in India's quest for #UrjaAatmanirbharta! At 11 AM, the Kochi - Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline would be dedicated to the nation. This is a futuristic project that will positively impact many people," PM Modi said in a tweet on Monday.

Governors and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion. According to the PMO, the 450 km long pipeline has been built by GAIL (India) Ltd. It has a transportation capacity of 12 Million Metric Standard Cubic Metres per day and will carry natural gas from the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification Terminal at Kochi (Kerala) to Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka), while passing through Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The total cost of the project was about Rs 3000 crore and its construction created over 12 lakh man-days of employment. Laying of the pipeline was an engineering challenge as the route of the pipeline necessitated it to cross water bodies at more than 100 locations. This was done through a special technique called the Horizontal Directional Drilling method. The pipeline will supply environment-friendly and affordable fuel in the form of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transportation sector. It will also supply Natural Gas to commercial and industrial units across the districts along the pipeline. Consumption of cleaner fuel will help in improving air quality by curbing air pollution. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul ruled out of remaining two Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia. The decision has been taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the ...

Moderna to produce at least 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

US pharmaceutical company Moderna said it planned to produce at least 600 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 in 2021, not 500 million as previously announced.Moderna, Inc. Nasdaq MRNA, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger...

Al-Attiyah wins Dakar Rally stage 2 and takes overall lead

Nasser Al-Attiyah won the second stage of the Dakar Rally as the leaders took on a familiar look. Al-Attiyah, who started 10th on the 457-kilometer 284-mile sandy special in southern Saudi Arabia from Bisha to Wadi ad-Dawasir, took over the...

Ind-Aus Test series: K L Rahul out with sprained left wrist

India batsman K L Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the remaining two Tests against Australia after sustaining a wrist injury during training in Melbourne, the BCCI said on Tuesday. Rahul had not played any match of the ongoing series in wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021