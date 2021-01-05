Left Menu
Man dies, another injured in Delhi road mishap

A 26-year-old man lost his life and one person was injured near Punjabi Bagh flyover in an accident on Monday. The exact cause of the accident is still unknown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 26-year-old man lost his life and one person was injured near Punjabi Bagh flyover in an accident on Monday. The exact cause of the accident is still unknown. According to the police, it received the information regarding an accident at 11 pm on Monday. When local police reached the spot, a two-wheeler was lying in accidental condition.

It was ascertained that the people riding the two-wheeler, Kunal Sadana and Sukash Mandal, were injured. Both were taken a hospital at Moti Nagar where Kunal was declared 'brought dead', informed the police. Sukash is in a critical condition and is under treatment at Maharaja Agrasen Hospital.

"Case vide FIR No 10/21 u/s 279/337/304A IPC has been registered at Punjabi Bagh Police Station. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident," the police informed. (ANI)

