PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:58 IST
Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline will benefit households, industries: K'taka CM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the newly inaugurated Kochi- Mangaluru Natural Gas pipeline intends to supply piped natural gas to about four lakh households for domestic cooking purpose along with commercial establishments, industries etc. He said the project will benefit households, commercial establishments and industries of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka.

It will also supply compressed natural gas to vehicles in the transport sector through city gas distribution projects in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, he said, adding that it will also cater to eco-friendly fuel requirements of power plants and fertilizer plants in the industrial areas and SEZs. Yediyurappa was speaking at an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the 450-km natural gas pipeline between Kochi in Kerala to Mangaluru in Karnataka.

Calling it a ''historic day'' for the State and the country, the Chief Minister congratulated the Prime Minister for launching the ambitious project in line with the target of increasing the use of natural gas to 15 per cent by 2030. ''I am happy that the project is successfully completed despite several challenges,'' he said.

Pointing out that the DhabolBangalore pipeline is already functional and is catering to 25,000 households in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said, infrastructure to connect 1,68,000 households has been developed in Bengaluru alone, and about 2.80 lakh people have registered to avail the connections. Natural gas is not only an economical but also eco- friendly fuel, he said, adding it is one of the cleanest modern day fuels for industrial and domestic use.

This will help in industrial growth and generation of employment opportunity, the Chief Minister said as he thanked the Prime Minister for providing the required impetus in realising this project. ''I am sure that under your able guidance India will make great strides in becoming a gas-based economy,'' he added.

