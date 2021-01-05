Left Menu
Development News Edition

No bird flu cases yet in Maharashtra: official

Maharashtra has not reported any cases of bird flu until now, a senior forest official said on Tuesday. In 2006, H5N1 virus outbreak was reported in Nandurbar and Dhule districts in north Maharashtra, which had affected thousands of birds.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:32 IST
No bird flu cases yet in Maharashtra: official
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Maharashtra has not reported any cases of bird flu until now, a senior forest official said on Tuesday. Avian flu outbreak has been reported in some parts of India.

''As of now, there are no cases of bird flu being reported in any part of Maharashtra,'' principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Nitin Kakodkar, told PTI. Bird flu virus has been detected in some crows whose carcasses were found in Indore in Madhya Pradesh recently.

An outbreak of the avian flu has also been reported from two poultry farms in Kerala's Kozhikode district besides in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. In 2006, H5N1 virus outbreak was reported in Nandurbar and Dhule districts in north Maharashtra, which had affected thousands of birds.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No crying in Sistine Chapel as baptisms cancelled amid COVID

There will be no crying in the chapel this year.A traditional ceremony in which popes baptise newborn babies in the Sistine Chapel has been cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The ceremony, which invo...

Chinese President Xi Jinping asks military to step-up training, combat readiness

Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked the military to strengthen training to hone its combat skills and remain on high alert as the new revised defence law expanding the powers of the armed forces came into force from this year. The 67-yea...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours DEL26 BIZ-LD PM-PIPELINE PMs energy roadmap More than double natural gas share, diversify energy sources New Delhi Enunciating his energy roadmap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ...

FEATURE-U.S. homeowners fight deeds that exclude buyers based on race

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Jan 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Rachel Rintelmann closed on her Washington-area home a few years ago, something caught her eye a paragraph in her deed had been crossed out with a quick X, written in pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021