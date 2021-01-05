Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGO volunteers planning to set up two-bed temporary hospital at Singhu border

Volunteers of an NGO are planning to set up a temporary hospital with two beds for the protesting farmers at the Singhu border. Sadiq Mohammad, a pharmacist and a volunteer of the NGO, said the rains have delayed their plans.We had planned to start the emergency hospital from Wednesday, but it has been delayed due to the rains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:38 IST
NGO volunteers planning to set up two-bed temporary hospital at Singhu border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Volunteers of an NGO are planning to set up a temporary hospital with two beds for the protesting farmers at the Singhu border. The NGO, Life Care Foundation, had set up a medical camp at the Singhu border on November 30 last year. Sadiq Mohammad, a pharmacist and a volunteer of the NGO, said the rains have delayed their plans.

''We had planned to start the emergency hospital from Wednesday, but it has been delayed due to the rains. Our tent started leaking. We will install a tent with better waterproofing on Wednesday. In another couple of days, the hospital will be set up in a portion of the tent,'' he said. Sadiq said there are eight volunteers of the NGO, including pharmacists and technicians, who have come to the Singhu border from Punjab's Mohali district. Five of them sleep in the tent, while three have opted for a paying guest accommodation in a nearby area.

Another volunteer, Avtar Singh, said an ECG facility will be available at the camp from Wednesday. ''We have lost six boxes of medicines due to the rains. We will install a tent with better waterproofing on Wednesday and the same day, the ECG facility will be started,'' he said.

Rains continued in Delhi for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature in the city rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal. The volunteers of the NGO said five-six patients have come to them with heart-related issues.

''We want to give emergency services to the protesters. If someone suffers from cardiac arrest, with prompt medical help, he can survive. We request the government to collaborate with the nearby hospitals so that a protester can get treatment on time without being worried about the bills,'' Singh said. The two-bed hospital will be functional round the clock, he said, adding that two doctors will monitor the patients.

''We recommend hospitalisation to a patient if he or she has some serious issues. Around 40 per cent of the people who work or live in the nearby areas are approaching us with health issues,'' Sadiq said. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are staying put at various border points of Delhi since late November last year to protest against recent farm laws of the Centre.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No crying in Sistine Chapel as baptisms cancelled amid COVID

There will be no crying in the chapel this year.A traditional ceremony in which popes baptise newborn babies in the Sistine Chapel has been cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The ceremony, which invo...

Chinese President Xi Jinping asks military to step-up training, combat readiness

Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked the military to strengthen training to hone its combat skills and remain on high alert as the new revised defence law expanding the powers of the armed forces came into force from this year. The 67-yea...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours DEL26 BIZ-LD PM-PIPELINE PMs energy roadmap More than double natural gas share, diversify energy sources New Delhi Enunciating his energy roadmap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ...

FEATURE-U.S. homeowners fight deeds that exclude buyers based on race

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Jan 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Rachel Rintelmann closed on her Washington-area home a few years ago, something caught her eye a paragraph in her deed had been crossed out with a quick X, written in pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021