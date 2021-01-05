Uttarakhand CM resumes duties after defeating COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has resumed his normal duties on Tuesday after recovering from the novel coronavirus. "Rawat has fully recovered from COVID-19 and has resumed his duties as chief minister. After completing the mandatory isolation period, Rawat has started to clear the pending works from his Delhi residence," an official said.

Rawat had tested positive on December 18 along with his wife and son and was home isolated. Later he was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a mild infection in his lungs. Earlier in September, Rawat had isolated himself after his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) had tested positive for Covid-19. That time the CM himself had tested negative, but as a precaution, he had decided to isolate himself. (ANI)