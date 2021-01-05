Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand CM resumes duties after defeating COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has resumed his normal duties on Tuesday after recovering from the novel coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:58 IST
Uttarakhand CM resumes duties after defeating COVID-19
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has resumed his normal duties on Tuesday after recovering from the novel coronavirus. "Rawat has fully recovered from COVID-19 and has resumed his duties as chief minister. After completing the mandatory isolation period, Rawat has started to clear the pending works from his Delhi residence," an official said.

Rawat had tested positive on December 18 along with his wife and son and was home isolated. Later he was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a mild infection in his lungs. Earlier in September, Rawat had isolated himself after his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) had tested positive for Covid-19. That time the CM himself had tested negative, but as a precaution, he had decided to isolate himself. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No crying in Sistine Chapel as baptisms cancelled amid COVID

There will be no crying in the chapel this year.A traditional ceremony in which popes baptise newborn babies in the Sistine Chapel has been cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The ceremony, which invo...

Chinese President Xi Jinping asks military to step-up training, combat readiness

Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked the military to strengthen training to hone its combat skills and remain on high alert as the new revised defence law expanding the powers of the armed forces came into force from this year. The 67-yea...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours DEL26 BIZ-LD PM-PIPELINE PMs energy roadmap More than double natural gas share, diversify energy sources New Delhi Enunciating his energy roadmap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ...

FEATURE-U.S. homeowners fight deeds that exclude buyers based on race

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Jan 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Rachel Rintelmann closed on her Washington-area home a few years ago, something caught her eye a paragraph in her deed had been crossed out with a quick X, written in pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021