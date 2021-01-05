Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRO DG briefs Dr Jitendra Singh about road and bridge projects in J&K and NE

The proposed Chattergala tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir will connect district Kathua with district Dodaenroute the new Highway via Basohli-Bani through Chattergalla to touch Bhaderwah and Doda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 19:39 IST
BRO DG briefs Dr Jitendra Singh about road and bridge projects in J&K and NE
Dr Jitendra Singh said, the demand for the tunnel at Chattergalla had been pending for several years, but somehow not taken up by earlier governments because of their different priorities. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)

The new Director-General, Border Road Organisation (BRO), Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry today briefed Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh about the various ongoing and proposed road and bridge projects in Jammu & Kashmir and North East. In his presentation, Gen Choudhary said that Jammu & Kashmir had witnessed unprecedented progress in road and bridge construction in the last 5 to 6 years and about a dozen BRO bridges have come up in the single Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda itself, the notable among which are Atal Setu at Basohli and Devika Bridge at Udhampur.

The proposed Chattergala tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir will connect district Kathua with district Dodaenroute the new Highway via Basohli-Bani through Chattergalla to touch Bhaderwah and Doda. This is going to be a historic landmark project providing all-weather alternate road connectivity between the two distant regions and reducing the travel time from Doda to Lakhanpur on the Punjab border to just around four hours.

It was going to be a 6.8 Km long tunnel for which the Feasibility Survey has already been conducted by BRO. The tunnel is likely to take about 4 years for completion after the execution work starts and its construction cost is around Rs. 3,000 crore. It is going to be a revolutionary game-changer. This will not only generate revenue but also job generation.

Moreover, the all-weather road connectivity will bring ease of business, shorten the travel time and also provide a unique opportunity for places like Bani and Bhaderwah to emerge as tourist destinations of national repute.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the demand for the tunnel at Chattergalla had been pending for several years, but somehow not taken up by earlier governments because of their different priorities.

The other important BRO projects that came up during the review meeting included the construction of roads and bridges in different hilly and difficult terrains of Jammu & Kashmir.

About the Northeast, Dr Jitendra Singh received an update about BRO projects in different States, particularly about four road projects funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in Mizoram and two BRO projects in Manipur.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

37 cr LED bulbs distributed in 6 yrs; 1.1 cr streetlights installed under UJALA, SLNP schemes: EESL

State-owned EESL on Tuesday said that over 36.69 crore LED bulbs have been distributed under the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All UJALA scheme, while 1.14 crore LEDs have been installed under the Street Lighting National Programme SLN...

Jimmy Fallon plays love-obsessed Harry Styles amid romance with Olivia Wilde

American comedian and TV host Jimmy Fallon pretended he was Harry Styles and handed out love notes on The Tonight Show while portraying a love-focused version of the 26-year-old One Direction alumnus. According to E News, hours after the ru...

Hubilo to hire 100 people this year

Virtual event platform Hubilo on Tuesday said it plans to hire about 100 people this year across various roles as it looks to expand its operations in the country and tap further into international markets. The San Francisco-headquartered c...

TMC workers, BJP leader’s security staff clash: SC seeks incident report, movement log book

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to place on record the special incident report filed by CISF on an alleged scuffle between the Trinamool Congress workers and security staff of West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose. The top...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021