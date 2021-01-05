Avalanches likely in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir

Avalanche warning has been issued on Tuesday for higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, according to the Disaster Management Authority of Jammu and Kashmir. The authority tweeted, "Medium Level (Yellow Alert) Avalanche Warning has been issued for higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, besides Waltengu Nad, South and North portals of Jawahar Tunnel, Verinag, Kapran, Chowkibal-NC Pass, Gurez, Dawar and Neeru."

"Low level (Yellow Alert) Avalanche warning for upper reaches of Udhampur, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Kargil districts besides Sonamarg - Zojila, Z-Gali- Kalaroose, Kanzalwan, Tangmarg and Gulmarg", the Disaster Management of Jammu and Kashmir Government added. For providing help to citizens in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF tweeted, "Tourists, travellers stuck on NH-44 and common public facing problems due to heavy snowfall and extreme weather can contact CRPF 'Madadgaar' portal for help 24x7 on 14411. Travel only when necessary. Ensure proper ventilation at home to prevent asphyxiation."

The India Meteorological Department also predicted heavy snowfall in the Jammu and Kashmir region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday tweeted, "Isolated heavy rain/snowfall is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and isolated heavy rainfall over northern parts of Punjab on today, the 5 January 2021." (ANI)