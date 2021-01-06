Vaishnavite Seer to tour attacked temples in Andhra, calls for more security at shrines

After the recent alleged attack on the idol of Lord Rama in Vizianagaram district, Seer of Vaishnavite tradition on Tuesday announced a tour of temples of Andhra Pradesh where incidents of attacks were reported. Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swami will start his tour from January 17 after Dhanurmasa (a month of Hindu calendar).

"We will visit those places where the incidents of damaging temples took place in the state. After completion of 'Dhanurmasa' which will end on January 14, we will start the "Yatra (tour)" on January 17," the Seer told ANI. "Security of temples has become a matter of grave concern. From the incident of Antarvedi chariot to Ramateertham, the lapses in the security of temples has been proven in the state. Primarily 50 such incidents took place. It is the responsibility of the endowments department to take care of security at temples. All temples need to install CCTV cameras," he demanded.

Alleging that the government is not taking proper action, as it is the attack on Hindu temples. "If such attacks had taken place on churches or mosques, the whole earth would have shattered by now. But since it the attack on Hindu temples, the action taken is very small. The government should also have responded much faster in these cases too. People sentiments should be respected and protected," the Seer added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena Part had announced the Ramateertham Dharma Yatra protesting against the vandalisation at Ramatheertham temple. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a probe by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of police into the incidents of alleged vandalisation of temples and desecration of idols of various deities. He has asked the police authorities not to spare anybody found guilty.

The idol of Lord Rama was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest on the temple premises. On December 31, Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang had said that investigation is going on in the incident of desecration of Lord Rama idol at Ramateertham.

In a similar incident, the chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was allegedly gutted in a fire mishap on September 6, 2020 (ANI)