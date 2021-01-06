Sudhanshu Pandey directs to link social welfare under National Food Security Scheme

'Co-ordinate the food grain distribution process by coordinating various schemes of the Central and State Governments and deliver food grains to the poor and needy in an easy and simple manner, said Sh. Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs in Nagpur today. He was chairing a meeting of officials of the department of food and public distribution and supply officers of Nagpur Division. Divisional Commissioner of Nagpur, Dr Sanjeev Kumar along with all the district collectors of Nagpur Division were present during the meeting. Smt. K., P. Asha, General Manager, Food Corporation of India, Mumbai. Sh. B. M. Raut, Nagpur Divisional Manager and district supply officers of all six districts in the Nagpur division were also present at the meeting.

The Secretary Sh. Pandey directed officials to link Ayushyaman Bharat, MGNREGA and other social welfare schemes with the beneficiaries coming under the National Food Security Scheme. He said the department should work to facilitate the distribution of foodgrains to the poor and needy families by involving them in the National Food Security Plan. He said that the central government was keen on easy distribution to the citizens in the last line. He also reviewed the public distribution system district-wise.

He informed that there are about 650 rice mills in Nagpur division. All of these mill owners need to be persuaded to take initiative for Forty Fried Rice, Rice Bran Oil, Industry. He also assured that all the necessary help from the Central Government will be provided to these mill owners.

Large quantities of foodgrains are distributed under Anganwadi and nutrition schemes in Schools. It should be ensured to supply fortified rice while distributing it in such schemes, he added. He said that the participation of Nagpur division in the process of large scale production of ethanol through distilleries was more active. Apart from this, maize production should be increased in the department, he suggested.

In Vidarbha, a large number of migrants and labourers from other states work in different industries. He advised strengthening the system of distribution of foodgrains under 'One Nation One Card' to all such workers.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar suggested in the meeting that a one-day workshop should be organized by the Central Food and Civil Supplies Department for all concerned in the department.

Sh. Pandey also accepted this demand and said that such workshops will be held in the presence of experts.

Earlier, Sh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mrs K. P. Asha and other senior officials inspected Food Corporation of India Godowns in Ajni and Central Warehousing Corporation in Nagpur today.

(With Inputs from PIB)