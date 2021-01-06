Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migratory birds behind bird flu in Kerala, 44, 883 ducks culled so far: State Forest Minister

Kerala Forest and Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju said that the bird flu spread in the state is due to migratory birds and 37,654 birds have been culled in Alappuzha and 7,229 birds in Kottayam districts so far.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:24 IST
Migratory birds behind bird flu in Kerala, 44, 883 ducks culled so far: State Forest Minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Forest and Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju said that the bird flu spread in the state is due to migratory birds and 37,654 birds have been culled in Alappuzha and 7,229 birds in Kottayam districts so far. "Due to the bird flu, 23,857 had died in both districts. The mass culling process of birds will end tomorrow morning. So far only ducks have been killed. The decision was made to kill other domestic birds in the affected areas," he said.

He said the central team would be visiting the state on Thursday and they would mainly look into the possibility of spreading the disease to humans. "The H5N8 virus, which causes bird flu, is not transmitted to humans. But genetic mutations can happen. So this possibility is also been looked into. The vigil will continue for 10 days in districts that reported bird flu. The ban on the sale of poultry, meat, and eggs will continue in the affected areas," the minister said.

Raju said that compensation to farmers will be distributed immediately based on the amount decided by the state cabinet. "The government will provide Rs 200 each to owners of birds older than 2 months that either died of the disease or were culled. For those birds less than one-month-old, Rs 100 each will be provided for farmers. Further needs of the farmers will be considered later," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021