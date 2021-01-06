Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort reopens for visitors

Pune's historic Shaniwar Wada Fort, which had been closed for people in the wake of COVID-19 situation, reopened on Wednesday for visitors after a gap of over nine months. An official, who is in charge of the monument, said they have started online payment facility and were taking all precautions.

"We are taking all precautionary measures. We have started an online payment facility," the official told ANI. He said there were fewer visitors to the monument compared to days before the outbreak of COVID-19.

The official said Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has rolled out a 'scan and pay' option at the entrance of the monument for visitors. The administration had decided to close down Pune's Shaniwar Wada Fort for the public on March 17 due to prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Maharashtra recorded 3,160 new cases and has registered another 2,828 daily recoveries of COVID-19, Health Ministry said on Wednesday. (ANI)

