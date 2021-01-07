Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird flu outbreak: Central team reaches Kerala

According to the state government, over 69,000 birds, including ducks and chicken, were culled in the districts of Alappuzha and Kottayam till Wednesday to contain the H5N8 strain of bird flu.The outbreak was initially reported in four panchayats of Nedumudi, Thakazhy, Pallippad and Karuvatta in Kuttanad region of the Alappuzha district and Neendoor in Kottayam district.

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 07-01-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 12:21 IST
Bird flu outbreak: Central team reaches Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A three-member central team arrived here on Thursday to assess the situation arising out of outbreak of bird flu in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, official sources said. The team comprising Union Health Ministry's public health specialist Dr Ruchi Jain, Pune National Institute of Virology scientist Dr Shailesh Pawar and Delhi RML Hospital physician Dr Anith Jindal held discussions with district authorities at the collectoratehere, they said.

Later, the team left for Karuvatta, one of the hotspots of the flu outbreak. According to the state government, over 69,000 birds, including ducks and chicken, were culled in the districts of Alappuzha and Kottayam till Wednesday to contain the H5N8 strain of bird flu.

The outbreak was initially reported in four panchayats of Nedumudi, Thakazhy, Pallippad and Karuvatta in Kuttanad region of the Alappuzha district and Neendoor in Kottayam district. Nineteen Rapid Response Teams have been engaged in culling birds in both the districts and the regions suspected to have infected the birds will be sanitised on Thursday.

State Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju has said there is no history of the H5N8 virus being transmitted to humans. Authorities have banned sale of bird meat and eggs in the affected regions.

To provide relief to the affected farmers, the state governmenthas decided to compensate them for culling their birds. Culled birds which are over two-month-old will be given Rs 200 each and those under the age of two-months will be compensated at Rs 100 each, the government has said.

Eggs destroyed due to avian flu will be given a compensation of Rs 5 each. The minister said 61,513 birds including ducks and chicken have been culled in Alappuzha while 7,729 were culled in Kottayam.

Culling of ducks, hens and other domestic birds in and around one km radius of the affected areas in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts is being conducted as per the guidelines issued by the government. The operation was launched after results of the samples tested at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed the outbreak of the bird flu in the two districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-China Development Bank chair Hu Huaibang jailed for life for bribery - state media

The former chairman of China Development Bank Hu Huaibang has been sentenced to life in prison for taking bribes, state TV reported on Thursday....

IIM-Shillong signs MoU with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Indian Institute of Management- Shillong has signed an MoU with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry DICCIto enhance the employability and entrepreneurial capabilities of the youths of north east region, an official said. The MoU i...

Restoration work underway at Jammu-Srinagar NH following landslide

After a landslide was reported on the Udhampur districts Samroli area here, restoration work has been initiated at the National Highway, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police informed on Thursday. Kashmir has been receiving heavy snowfall si...

SAP to invest Rs 500 cr to accelerate multi-cloud strategy in India

Tech major SAP SE on Thursday said it is investing Rs 500 crore to offer its cloud solutions on local data centres in India. Underscoring its commitment to India, SAP will make available its multiple cloud solutions in India data centres, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021