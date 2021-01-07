Left Menu
Restoration work underway at Jammu-Srinagar NH following landslide

After a landslide was reported on the Udhampur district's Samroli area here, restoration work has been initiated at the National Highway, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police informed on Thursday.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:10 IST
A visual from Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After a landslide was reported on the Udhampur district's Samroli area here, restoration work has been initiated at the National Highway, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police informed on Thursday. Kashmir has been receiving heavy snowfall since Monday which has disrupted road traffic. Some areas have also reported landslides leading to stone accumulation in several parts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain and thundershowers were observed at a few places in the Union Territory on Wednesday. The bad weather had resulted in the suspension of both air and road traffic in various areas along with Jammu and Kashmir, especially Srinagar.

However, flight operations resumed at Srinagar International Airport after four days with the first flight landing on Thursday morning, said Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Flight services were suspended due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir. (ANI)

