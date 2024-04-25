Pakistan: UKPNP condemns violence against Kashmiri passengers in Rawalpindi

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has vehemently condemned the recent spate of violence targeting passengers aboard a coaster travelling from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Lahore. The incident, which involved firing and robbery, resulted in the tragic injury and loss of life of one passenger while leaving many others wounded.

According to reports, the attack occurred at Kahuta in Rawalpindi, where assailants targeted Coaster No. 7000 travelling from Haveli in PoK to Lahore. The driver, critically injured by a gunshot wound to the stomach, was rushed to the THQ Hospital in Kahuta for urgent medical attention.

In a press statement, the UKPNP expressed deep concern over the escalating violence against Kashmiris within Pakistan. The party called upon Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and the Government of Pakistan to swiftly implement effective measures aimed at safeguarding the lives and well-being of Kashmiris.

Furthermore, the UKPNP demanded that adequate financial assistance be extended to the families affected by this tragic incident. Additionally, they urged the authorities to ensure the swift apprehension and punishment of all those responsible for perpetrating such heinous acts of violence. The UKPNP's stance underscores the urgent need for decisive action to address the security challenges faced by Kashmiris, emphasizing the fundamental right to safety and security for all individuals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)