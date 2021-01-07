Left Menu
As the COVID-19 situation has improved in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday ordered re-opening of the medical colleges under the Government of National Capital Territory with immediate effect.

Updated: 07-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:18 IST
Delhi Govt orders re-opening of medical colleges as COVID-19 cases decline
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the COVID-19 situation has improved in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday ordered re-opening of the medical colleges under the Government of National Capital Territory with immediate effect. An order issued by the Delhi Health and Welfare Department, the step has been taken as there is a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The medical colleges will be reopened by observing social distancing and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

"Consequent upon the reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the NCT of Delhi and after assessing the current situation, the re-opening of the medical colleges under GNCT of Delhi are hereby ordered with immediate effect by observing distancing and SOPs issued after lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic," read the order issued. Initially, the first year MBBS/BDS batch will be called in a staggered manner. "Teaching and practicals will be completed within a period of one and a half to two months from the date of re-opening of college. Subsequently, final Year students will be allowed to join college."

Moreover, the final year student will be eligible to appear in final year annual exams on successful training, on the passing of which they will be eligible to join as interns. Thereafter, the process will be initiated for permitting second-year MBBS/BDS students to rejoin college, the order said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

