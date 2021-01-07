Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' stir: Punjab BJP leaders meet Shah, say unions should not be adamant on repeal of laws

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:33 IST
Farmers' stir: Punjab BJP leaders meet Shah, say unions should not be adamant on repeal of laws
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A day before the Centre's next round of talks with farmer unions protesting against new agri laws, Punjab BJP leaders Surjit Kumar Jyani and Harjit Singh Grewal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday.

After the meeting, Jyani told reporters that the farmer unions should not be adamant on their demand for repeal of the three farm laws.

He also alleged that Left leaders have entered into the movement and do not want the matter to be resolved.

Grewal asserted that the government is ready for everything that is in farmers' interest.

Jyani was chairing the BJP's coordination committee for interacting with farmers in Punjab last year on the three farm bills which at that time had not been passed by Parliament. Grewal was a member of the panel. They had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue earlier this week.

Shah had earlier held informal talks with a select group of protesting farmer leaders to break the deadlock.

The next round of talks between the government and the protesting farmer unions is scheduled to be held at Vighyan Bhavan at 2PM on Friday.

The last seven rounds of talks between the Centre and the 40 protesting farmers' leaders have remained inconclusive.

Ahead of the talks with the government, thousands of farmers on Thursday took out tractor marches from protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders and Haryana's Rewasan against the three agriculture laws amid heavy police deployment.

According to the protesting farmer unions, this is just a ''rehearsal'' for their proposed January 26 tractor parade that will move into the national capital from different parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The protesting farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various borders of the national capital for over a month now seeking repeal of the three farm laws and legal backing of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM Pramod Sawant to meet Amit Shah in Delhi, discusses state issues

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi todiscuss issues concerning the state.A statement issued here by the Chief Ministers OfficeCMO said that Sawant met Shah at the latters officialresi...

Aston Villa reports 'significant' virus outbreak

Aston Villa reported a significant coronavirus outbreak and closed its training ground on Thursday, a day before a scheduled FA Cup home game against Liverpool.The Premier League club canceled first-team training ahead of the match.Discussi...

Facebook, Instagram to extend ban on Trump's account for rest of his presidential term

Facebook Inc and Instagram will extend a ban on U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said. Twitter Inc, Facebook, and S...

Dakar Rally: Motorcycle racer CS Santosh suffers crash, in medically-induced coma

Indian motorcycle racer CS Santosh, who suffered a crash in Stage four of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, is currently receiving treatment at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh. In a statement, the Hero MotoSports said that Santosh has no ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021