Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajdhani superfast special train between Mumbai-Delhi to speed up from Jan 9

The Central Railway on Thursday announced that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani superfast special train will speed up and have an additional halt at Gwalior from January 9 onwards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:00 IST
Rajdhani superfast special train between Mumbai-Delhi to speed up from Jan 9
Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Railway on Thursday announced that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani superfast special train will speed up and have an additional halt at Gwalior from January 9 onwards. "From January 9, passengers travelling by Rajdhani Superfast special between Mumbai and Delhi will reach their destination faster than before, with revised timings and an additional halt at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. This will reduce travel time and enhance passenger convenience," Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted. Rajdhani superfast special train will leave Mumbai's CSMT on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 4 pm and reach Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9.55 am the next day.

Similarly, the train will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and reach at CSMT at 11.15 am the next day, the Railway Ministry said. The revised halts include Kalyan, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantt.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry said, "Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House withdraws nomination of Wolf to head DHS

The White House said it had withdrawn the nomination of Chad Wolf, who on Thursday urged President Donald Trump to condemn violence at the U.S. Capitol, to be chief of the Homeland Security Department.Wolf, who is currently acting head of t...

France PM Jean Castex decides to keeps restaurants, ski resorts closed in virus battle

Prime Minister Jean Castex said restaurants, cinemas and museums would remain closed throughout January and ski resorts might not reopen before the February holidays as France battles to slow the spread of the coronavirus.A nationwide night...

Australian agency reviewing data on Vatican money transfers

The Australian governments financial intelligence agency said Thursday it is reviewing its data after questions were raised about its report that 1.8 billion were transferred from the Vatican to Australia over six years.The agency, Austrac,...

Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi, her husband turn approver in bank fraud case.

Enforcement Directorate ED on Thursday said that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modis sister Purvi Modi and her husband Mayank Mehta have turned approver for assisting in the confiscation of several properties and bank accounts in Nirav Modi ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021