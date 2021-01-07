Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC serves notices to 6 states, 2 UTs for non-payment of dues

In the notices served to the states and UTs, the company said in case of default in payment, NTPC has the right to shut-off or restrict power supply from power stations and reallocate power. NTPC is trying to put pressure on all those discoms distribution companies which have exceeded the time limit for making payment of dues, the source said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:33 IST
NTPC serves notices to 6 states, 2 UTs for non-payment of dues

Power giant NTPC on Thursday served notices to six states and two Union Territories for non-payment of dues, according to a source. NTPC has also made it clear that it will be forced to shut-off or restrict power supply if they fail to clear their dues, the source said. The states include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Sikkim and Telangana, while the Union Territories (UTs) are Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, the source added. In the notices served to the states and UTs, the company said ''in case of default in payment, NTPC has the right to shut-off or restrict power supply from power stations and reallocate power.'' NTPC is trying to put pressure on all those discoms (distribution companies) which have exceeded the time limit for making payment of dues, the source said. ''As a first step, letters of credit are being invoked. It is pertinent to note that if letters of credit are not maintained, discoms cannot schedule power,'' the source added. As per information provided by the source, discoms owe NTPC around Rs 19,216 crore. Among other central public sector power generators, the dues of NLC India stand at Rs 6,932.06 crore, Damodar Valley Corporation at Rs 6,238.03 crore, NHPC at Rs 3,223.88 crore and THDC India at Rs 2,085.06 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it withdraws nomination of Wolf to head DHS

The White House said it had withdrawn the nomination of Chad Wolf, who on Thursday urged President Donald Trump to condemn violence at the U.S. Capitol, to be chief of the Homeland Security Department.Wolf, who is currently acting head of t...

France PM Jean Castex decides to keeps restaurants, ski resorts closed in virus battle

Prime Minister Jean Castex said restaurants, cinemas and museums would remain closed throughout January and ski resorts might not reopen before the February holidays as France battles to slow the spread of the coronavirus.A nationwide night...

Australian agency reviewing data on Vatican money transfers

The Australian governments financial intelligence agency said Thursday it is reviewing its data after questions were raised about its report that 1.8 billion were transferred from the Vatican to Australia over six years.The agency, Austrac,...

Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi, her husband turn approver in bank fraud case.

Enforcement Directorate ED on Thursday said that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modis sister Purvi Modi and her husband Mayank Mehta have turned approver for assisting in the confiscation of several properties and bank accounts in Nirav Modi ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021