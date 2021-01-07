NTPC serves notices to 6 states, 2 UTs for non-payment of dues

Power giant NTPC on Thursday served notices to six states and two Union Territories for non-payment of dues, according to a source. NTPC has also made it clear that it will be forced to shut-off or restrict power supply if they fail to clear their dues, the source said. The states include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Sikkim and Telangana, while the Union Territories (UTs) are Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, the source added. In the notices served to the states and UTs, the company said ''in case of default in payment, NTPC has the right to shut-off or restrict power supply from power stations and reallocate power.'' NTPC is trying to put pressure on all those discoms (distribution companies) which have exceeded the time limit for making payment of dues, the source said. ''As a first step, letters of credit are being invoked. It is pertinent to note that if letters of credit are not maintained, discoms cannot schedule power,'' the source added. As per information provided by the source, discoms owe NTPC around Rs 19,216 crore. Among other central public sector power generators, the dues of NLC India stand at Rs 6,932.06 crore, Damodar Valley Corporation at Rs 6,238.03 crore, NHPC at Rs 3,223.88 crore and THDC India at Rs 2,085.06 crore.

