Andhra CM lays foundation stone for reconstruction of nine temples in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performed foundation laying ceremony in Vijayawada on Friday for the reconstruction of nine temples that were allegedly demolished by the then Telugu Desam Party government in the state. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for other eight development works of worth Rs 77 crore in Durga temple. He unveiled two plaques at the construction site of the Saneeswara Swamy Temple in the morning, later he visited Durga Temple at Indrakeeladri.

Temples that will be reconstructed in the district are Rahu-Kethu Temple which will cost worth Rs 70 lakhs followed by Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple (Rs 20 lakhs), Sri Seethamma Vari Paadaalu (Rs 9.5 lakhs), Dakshinamukha Anjaneyaswamy Temple (Rs 31.5 lakhs), Saneeswara Swamy Temple (Rs 2 crores), Sri Daasaanjaneya Swamy Temple (Rs 10 lakhs), Boddu Bomma (Rs 8 lakhs), Sri Veera Babu Swamy Temple (Rs 10 lakhs), Gosala Krishna Temple (Rs 20 lakhs). Endowments Department will construct the temples, and the Municipal Administration Department will look after the beautification works.

Ministers Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Botsa Satyanarayana, Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao, Durga temple chairman Pyla Sominaidu, endowments officials, district collector AMD Imtiaz, city police commissioner B Srinivasulu, public representatives and other officials participated in the event. Yesterday, the YSRCP government also formed a state-level communal harmony committee and district level communal harmony committees.

The Andhra Pradesh government has been coming under attack from the opposition for repeated cases of vandalism at Hindu temples across the state. The BJP and the TDP have been raising concern over the attacks on temples and have even demanded a CBI probe. (ANI)

