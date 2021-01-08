Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJD welcomes suggestion of compulsory NCC training in schools, colleges

Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP and party's national spokesperson Prasanna Acharya welcomed the suggestion made by National Cadet Corps (NCC) DG Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich that NCC training can be made compulsory in schools and colleges to instil discipline among youths of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:03 IST
BJD welcomes suggestion of compulsory NCC training in schools, colleges
BJD MP Prasanna Acharya speaking with ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP and party's national spokesperson Prasanna Acharya welcomed the suggestion made by National Cadet Corps (NCC) DG Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich that NCC training can be made compulsory in schools and colleges to instil discipline among youths of the country.

Speaking to ANI, Prasanna Acharya said, "I completely agree with this view that there should be compulsory NCC training in schools and colleges. Because first of all, it brings a sense of discipline among the younger generation, among the school students and among the college students. Besides, it should be an essential characteristic to build up the nation." Without instilling discipline how can you "build a nation?" the BJD spokesperson asked.

"How can you prepare your younger generation to shoulder the responsibility in the future? I think it is a positive suggestion and irrespective of financial consideration, it should be implemented," Prasanna Acharya said. Any such major step will have huge financial implication, he further noted.

Earlier today, Lt Gen Tarun Aich said that NCC training could be made compulsory in schools and colleges to instill discipline among youths of the country, but this can have a huge financial obligation on the economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Viet Nam: UN rights office denounces ‘increasing clampdown’ on freedom of expression

They are then frequently held incommunicado for long periods in pre-trial detention, with regular reports of violations of the right to a fair trial and concerns about their treatment in detention, Ravina Shamdasani, an OHCHR spokesperson...

Mamata thanks 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme beneficiaries

The West Bengal government hasdecided to send letters written by Chief Minister MamataBanerjee to every person who enrolled for a health schemeduring the ongoing Duare Sarkar drive, a senior officialsaid.In the thank-you message for Swasthy...

Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent.One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough nationa...

After Mamata agrees to implement PM Kisan scheme, BJP promises to pay farmers arrears

BJP national generalsecretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that the saffronparty, after voted to power in West Bengal, will ensure thateach farmer of the state will get Rs 18,000 in arrears underthe PM Kisan scheme.The assertion of V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021