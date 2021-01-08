Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm laws, GST to be discussed in Bengal's special Assembly session on Jan 27

Farm laws and Goods and Service Tax (GST) will be discussed in the special session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly which is scheduled to take place on January 27, said Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:33 IST
Farm laws, GST to be discussed in Bengal's special Assembly session on Jan 27
West Bengal Legislative Assembly (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Farm laws and Goods and Service Tax (GST) will be discussed in the special session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly which is scheduled to take place on January 27, said Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee on Friday. "A special session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will be held on January 27, issues such as Farm laws and GST will be discussed," Chatterjee, Parliamentary Affairs Minister of West Bengal told media.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced to convene a special assembly session to pass a resolution against the farm laws. On this, Chatterjee said that he will send a letter to the left and Congress to gain their support on the issue. "I think they will support the issue as it is for farmers," he said.

The stalemate between the government and farmer unions persisted during the eighth round of talks on Friday with the farmers insisting on their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws. The government asked farmer unions to "give an option other than repealing" and the next round of talks is proposed for January 15. Talking to reporters after the meeting held at Vigyan Bhavan here, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that a solution will be found in the next meeting on January 15.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US envoy, Puri, Sisodia take part in groundbreaking event for new chancery

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took part in the groundbreaking event for a new Chancery building for the US Embassy in Delhi on Friday. Ambassador Just...

Communication maintained at ground level to avoid any 'misunderstandings and misjudgments': MEA on Sino-India border row

India and China have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any misunderstandings and misjudgments even as discussions continue for achieving complete disengagement in all friction areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said...

About 44.7 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Phase nine of the Vande Bharat Mission has been made operational since January 1, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday adding that more than 44.7 lakh people have been repatriated under this mission. Speaking at a virtual press b...

Gujarat's coronavirus caseload rises to 2,50,598 with 685 new cases, death toll reaches 4,335 with three more fatalities: Health Department.

Gujarats coronavirus caseload rises to 2,50,598 with 685 new cases, death toll reaches 4,335 with three more fatalities Health Department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021